7 Day Forecast for January 8th, 2021

The cooler air has arrived and will remain for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the lower 50s this afternoon. We will have party cloudy skies and winds out of the north up to around 15 mph. A weak trough of low pressure will stay over the southern Great Plains region through Friday. That system will maintain the our partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain below average as our northern breeze continues to decrease.

By this weekend the clouds will return. Our next rain chance will arrive Sunday morning, As lows cool down near freezing, the rain will turn into a rain and snow mix. Snow accumulation is unlikely this weekend as ground temperatures will remain well above freezing.