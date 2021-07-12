7 Day Forecast for July 12th, 2021

Behind this weekends front, there has been plenty of dry air. Dewpoint have fallen to the mid 60s so even though our highs will be in the 90s this week, it might feel a little cooler as winds begin picking up. We will start of July morning with sunny skies and lows in the upper 60s. Only a few isolated clouds returning this afternoon, but we are not going to have any rain chances from these thin clouds. The sunny skies will help us warm up to 91 degrees this afternoon with a light eastern breeze. As a high pressure ridge continues to build over central portions of the United States, we will have a more southern breeze returning overnight. Lows will be returning to the lower 70s tonight with mostly clear skies.



We will be turning up the heat for the middle of the week. Highs will be much closer to average, reaching up to 95 degrees Tuesday and even pushing up to 97 degrees by Thursday. A few more clouds and a slight chance of showers will return over the weekend.