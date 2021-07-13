7 Day Forecast for July 13th, 2021

We have been very fortunate to have below average highs for the start of our July, but highs in the mid 90s are returning. Highs pressure has been building over the area and that will help us warm up to 94 degrees this afternoon. There will only be a few clouds in the sky this afternoon as wind increase out of the south at around 10-15 mph. A stable atmosphere will stay with us for the middle of the week. Leaving us with sunny skies and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph for the next several days. Lows will be dropping down into the lower to mid 70s overnight.



A few clouds will be returning by the end of the week. A mild summer front will try to push its way into Texoma by Friday morning, bringing a 20% chance of showers. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 90s, with brief cool downs for those who are lucky enough to receive a few showers. Partly Cloudy skies will continue into the weekend with rain chances increasing slight for the start of next week.