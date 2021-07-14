7 Day Forecast for July 14th, 2021

My pair of sunglasses has been getting plenty of use this week and you will want yours again today. Skies will be sunny through the afternoon as our highs reach up to 94 degrees. Winds have remained out of the south and our breeze will strengthen this afternoon, with winds reaching up to 20 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and there will be little chance for our Thursday forecast. A region of high pressure has been sitting off to the east of Texoma, which has been keeping skies mostly sunny over the last few day. Its influence will weaken over our area as the system moves to the east, and will be replaced with a weak front by the end of the week.



A 30% chance of showers will develop Friday. A slow moving front makes it way across the country to eventually arrive on our doorstep Friday morning. With cloudy skies highs will be in the lower 90s. Isolated showers will remain this weekend with another wave of rain and cooler air moving in for our Monday.