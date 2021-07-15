7 Day Forecast for July 15th, 2021

The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping our skies sunny over the past few days, continues to push to the east. A low pressure trough to the northwest will continue to slide closer and closer to Texoma over the next couple of days. We can contribute our partly cloudy skies today to the approaching low pressure region. Even with the additional clouds, our highs will remain in the 90s reaching up to around 93 degrees. With low pressure to our northwest and high pressure to the east, our winds will remain out of the south at around 10-15 mph. Lows will be back down into the lower 70s overnight. An isolated shower or two will be possible late in the night; early Friday morning. As the low pressure region stalls out just to the north of our area, keeping the chance of isolated showers will continue through the weekend. but it is not expected to move south enough to impact our temperatures. Highs are expected to stay in the mid 90s over the weekend.



A second push of cooler than average air will arrive in Texoma for the start of next week. A 40-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop for our Monday and Tuesday as highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.



