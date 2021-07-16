7 Day Forecast for July 16th, 2021

Scattered showers Developed in portions of Jackson county and moved east though Texoma this morning. Most of the rain stayed north of the red river, as the line of rain formed and moved to the east it began to stretch further to the south into portions of Clay and Montague counties. Areas that received more of the rain cooled off a little further over night, with lows dropping down into the lower 70s but areas that remained dryer also remained warmer, with lows in staying in the upper 70s. Skies will clear up a little further this afternoon, eventually becoming partly cloudy. But the partly cloudy skies will still have the potential to produce rain with a 20% chance of pop up rain chances for the rest of the day. Highs will otherwise reach into the lower to mid 90s. Our skies will become mostly clear overnight, with lows down to around 73 degrees. but the chance of isolated showers will be returning over the weekend.



As we heat up into the 90s for our weekend highs, we will have enough instability for isolated showers to pop up. Winds will continue out of the south, but a northern breeze will push into the area Monday. A rare July front will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and drop our highs down into the mid 80s.