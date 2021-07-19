7 Day Forecast for July 19th, 2021

Scattered showers will continue in our southern counties for this morning as a weakening area of low pressure moves further south east. Skies will begin clearing up today as high pressure continues to strengthen off to the west. Skies should be partly cloudy by this afternoon with only a small chance of pop up isolated showers. Highs will remain below average but still pretty warm. reaching into the upper 80s and we will have a light breeze out of the northeast. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies and lows should see a return to the upper 60s.



High pressure will build over Texoma this week. That will keep our skies clear and rain chances low. The sunny skies over the next several days will start us on a warming trend. Afternoon highs will reach up into the 90s by the middle of the week, and will finally reach up into the upper 90s, our normal highs for July, by this weekend.



