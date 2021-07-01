7 Day Forecast for July 1st, 2021

A high pressure system centered to the southeast of Texoma will keep our skies mostly clear for the morning. Lows will be down into the lower 70s and the humidity will continue to make things feel muggy. Highs will be in the lower 90s this afternoon, but our heat index will make it feel closer to 95° to 97°. A cold front to the north will slowly push closer our area during. As it moves, it will push the high pressure system further to the east and develop a few isolated showers in our area. The chance of rain increases overnight as the front finally pushes its way into Texoma. Lows are only expected to be down to 71 degrees with a 70% chance of showers and the possibility of a few thunderstorms.



Heavy rain will continue into Friday morning, with a chance of scattered showers lasting into the afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler, only reaching up to 84 degrees. Winds will be of the north at around 5-15 mph. The rain will begin clearing out for Friday night, leaving us with a few scattered showers to start off our weekend. Highs will stay in the 80s for our 4th of July weekend. We will have a 20% chance of rain Sunday, with more rain on the way next week.