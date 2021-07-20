7 Day Forecast for July 20th, 2021

The cooler than average start to our week continues with our highs remaining in the upper 80s. Clear skies overnight have helped us cool off a little more this morning and we saw lows down in the 60s for many much of Texoma. The high pressure system that kept skies clear overnight, will remain in Texoma this afternoon, but we will have a few clouds moving through. The occasional cloud will block a little direct sunlight, but skies will remain mostly sunny with a light breeze out of the northeast, our highs should only reach up to 88 degrees. Heat index values will be in the lower 90s, but that is still below the average high of 98 degrees. Winds will begin to shift overnight, As the high pressure system overheat moved east and that will change our winds to be out of the east. Lows will drop to around 67 degrees overnight as skies clear back out again.

Plenty of sunshine expected for the rest of the week as our highs continue to climb. By Thursday we can expect to see highs reaching into the mid 90s, and they will be in the upper 90s by the end of the week. We could see our first Triple Digit highs this month by the start of next week.