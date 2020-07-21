We are currently taking a break from triple digit heat in our forecast, but with our high humidity it might be hard to notice. Over the next few days we will warm into the lower to mid 90s. Our skies will be mostly sunny but during the afternoon heat there will be a chance of a few isolated showers to develop.
A subtropical low pressure system is just off the Texas coast this morning, it will be unlikely to develop into a tropical storm, but will bring heavy rain along the coast, and will continue to pull Gulf moisture up into Texoma over the next few days. Skies will be a little cloudier for Wednesday and Thursday, but clear skies are expected for the weekend.
7 Day Forecast for July 21, 2020
