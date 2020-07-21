7 Day Forecast for July 21, 2020

Our highs will be a few degrees blow average this week, but it will not be enough to be noticeable. We will continue to feel the heat in Texoma with highs in the mid 90s. One issue we will be forced to contend with will be high dewpoints. they will remain near 70° meaning that our afternoons will have heat index values closer to 101- 103 degrees.

A small chance of showers returning Wednesday as scattered afternoon showers spread into our area from the southeast. Even if we do see rain, highs will continue in the mid 90s through the week.