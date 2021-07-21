7 Day Forecast for July 21st, 2021

Today is going to be another pleasant summer day. Highs will remain below average, only up to 90 degrees. We will have a light breeze from the east at around 5-10 mph and skies will stay mostly sunny. Like yesterday, as we heat up for the day, we more afternoon clouds we will have in the sky. If you have any outdoor activities you have been putting off, today will be a great day to get them finished, because we will be heating up for the rest of the week. Overnight our winds will change to be more out of the south. Skies will remain clear as lows cool off to 69 degrees.



Thursday we will have a bump to our afternoon highs. The southern breeze will reach up to around 10-15 mph and will help our highs warm into the mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the rest of the week as highs continue to increase. We will be in the upper 90 for the start of the weekend, with triple digit highs forecasted next week.