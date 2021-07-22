7 Day Forecast for July 22nd, 2021

Cooler than average highs have persisted for much of the week, but we will be warming up over the next few days. Our day will start with clear skies and moderate humidity as well as a little haze. We will have a few clouds beginning to popping up by this afternoon, but skies will remain partly sunny, allowing the sun to keep our highs steadily increasing. Highs will be up to 92 degrees as wind reach up to 10-15 mph out of the south. Skies will clear back up overnight as our lows return to the lower 70s. A system of low pressure is going to strengthen to the west of Texas, it is not expected to bring us rain chances but it will increase south breeze for the end of the week.

The southern breeze will help us heat up as well. Highs will be in the mid 90s for our Friday and pushing into the upper 90s for our Saturday. Skies will remain mostly sunny even into next week. Highs will edge into the triple digits next week.