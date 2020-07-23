7 Day Forecast for July 23, 2020

Today we will have a little relief from the excessive summer heat. Cloudy afternoon skies will keep our highs in the lower 90s. There will also be a chance of scattered showers developing this afternoon. Although we will not be as hot, we will still warm enough to break the weak capping force over the area, allowing for a few thunderstorms to develop.

Highs will remain in the lower to mid 90s for the rest of the week. Skies will be clearer for our Friday and Saturday, but depending on what happens with a low pressure system in the Gulf, we could have another round of rain next week.