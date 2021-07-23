7 Day Forecast for July 23rd, 2021

Highs reached into the 90s yesterday and the heat will continue to build through the weekend. Lows this morning were down in the lower 70s and a light southern breeze. The day may start with clear skies but we should see partly cloudy skies arriving for this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid 90s and the heat will cause enough lift for the clouds to form. There is also plenty of surface humidity to fuel cloud development today. The humidity will also increase our feels like temperatures, making this afternoon feel more like we have reached up to 99 degrees.



99 degrees is not too far away in our forecast and we will see highs even above 99 degrees next week. We expect to see a repeating pattern of clouds forming in the late morning, and remaining through the afternoon, followed by skies clearing up over night. Highs staying in the triple digits well into next week.