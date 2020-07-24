7 Day Forecast for July 24, 2020

Today will almost be an exact copy of yesterday. Highs are only expected to reach into the lower 90s, but high humidity will maintain a heat index value of around 100°. As temperature increase this afternoon we will have a slight chance of light scattered showers. It will only be 20% but the chance of rain will be wide spread and there could be a thunderstorm or two that develops.

Skies will be mostly clear over the weekend, but highs are still only expected to reach into the mid 90s. There will be another chance of rain next week as well.