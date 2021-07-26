7 Day Forecast for July 26th, 2021

A weak area of low pressure moved into northern portions of Texoma this morning, bringing a small chance of isolated showers, mostly north of The Red River. The low pressure system will weaken as it moves south, but should remain strong enough to keep partly sunny skies in Texoma this afternoon. Winds will remain varied but light as the weak area of low pressure slides further south. It will make its way to the south over the day which will help our winds stay out of the southeast tomorrow. Lows tonight will be back in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.



A small chance of isolated showers will remain for our Tuesday, highs will also be back up to 100 degrees for the afternoon. We will be entering into typical summertime weather patterns over the next week. Highs will consistently reach up near the average, but humidity will keep our heat index around 5 degrees hotter. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies will last through much of the week, Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.