7 Day Forecast for July 27, 2020

We will start the day with a few clouds across Texoma, but as high pressure build over the area from the east, we will have fewer clouds for the afternoon. An isolated rain shower is not out of the question, but most of Texoma will remain dry today. Highs will reach into the mid 90s with winds out of the east at around 6-12 mph.

Over the weekend skies will be mostly sunny, but we could see a few of the outer bands of tropical storm Hanna making their way into our southern counties. The system is expected to remain too far south for us to experience any rain or winds. We could see a few more isolated showers return by next Tuesday.