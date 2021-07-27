7 Day Forecast for July 27th, 2021

Another awfully ardent afternoon as awash air abides. Highs will be in the upper 90s again this afternoon but we expect to feel like we are back in the triple digits. Thanks to higher than average dewpoints, we expect heat index values to reach up to 105 degrees. There wont be much breeze to help cool us down, winds will remain light and varied for much of the day. The low pressure system that has kept the clouds in the sky for today will be weaken and eventually clear out tonight. We will have mostly clear skies with lows down to 75 degrees.

Highs will remain in the upper 90s and lower 100s for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will remain 5-10 degrees hotter than our actual temperature. We could even see our first 100 degree high by the end of the week.