7 Day Forecast For July 28, 2020

We will begin the day sunny and humid, but partly cloudy skies will be filling in this afternoon. Highs will be at around 95 degrees, with high humidity once again be a concern for Texoma. Heat index values will reach into the triple digits. Most of the day will be quiet, but showers and Thunderstorms will be popping up later this evening with the bulk of the rain holding off until tomorrow. The rain will be due to a weak cold front that is currently in northern portions of Oklahoma but will continue to push south over the day.

Highs will remain below average over the next few days. Highs will be in the 80s or our Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers will remain through the end of the week.