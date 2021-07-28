7 Day Forecast for July 28th, 2021

Continue caution, calefaction conditions can cause collapse. Cooler conditions can conjure comfort. Staying inside will be the easiest way to stay cool today. Outside highs will be up to 98 degrees and will feel closer to 102° to 104° as high dewpoints remain in the area. Our winds will remain out of the south east only reaching up to 10 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be down to 75 degrees, as skies remain mostly clear



A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will continue to trend of highs in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies for the next several days. The heat will be building by the end of the week. Our first Triple digits highs of the year are expected Saturday and Sunday.