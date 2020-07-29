7 Day Forecast for July 29, 2020

Rain chances continue through the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in the morning hours, but we will continue to have scattered showers across Texoma through the day. The cloudy skies will reduce our highs to the upper 80s this afternoon. We can expect a high of 87 degrees. Only around a 30 % chance of showers overnight and into our Wednesday. As more sunshine breaks through the clouds our highs will be reaching back up into the 90s tomorrow.

Another round of rain looks to be likely for our Friday as a weak front approaches. Highs will be back in the lower 90s to finish the week.