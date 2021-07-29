7 Day Forecast for July 29th, 2021

There will not be much change to todays forecast. 98 degree highs are expected with winds out of the south east at a calm 5-10 mph. Winds could gust up to 15 mph at times, but the breeze wont be strong enough to help cool things down. Thanks to the continuing humidity, we will feel like like highs will be up to 103°. The afternoon heat will cause a few additional clouds to form, but at most we will be partly cloudy. Overnight skies will clear up yet again. Lows will return to 75 degrees.



High pressure will continue to build over central portions of the United States this week. It keep our skies clear and we also should see our first triple digit high this weekend. The ridge of high pressure will continue to the west next week. As it moves we will have a shift in the upper atmosphere that will bring a little relief to our summer heat. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a chance of scattered showers Monday.