7 Day Forecast for July 2nd, 2021

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this morning and will stay with us this afternoon. We are starting off with a few areas of heavy showers north of The Red River. The rain has developed off of another summer front. Showers will continue to push south during the morning eventually making there way all across Texoma. As the rain moves south, it will meet with more stable air, reducing the severity of the rain. Skies will remain cloudy thisa fternoon as highs reach up to 84 degrees. a 40% chance of scattered showers remain over night. Lows will stay in the 70s. Our high humidity and cloudy skies will keep us from cooling down much overnight. Our winds will remain light out of the northeast and stay mostly east for the weekend.

Highs will be up to 86 degrees for our Saturday. We will maintain a 40% chance of scattered showers for the start of our weekend, but rain chances will continue to weaken over the day. We should have a little break from the rain chance this Sunday. A few isolated showers could continue into the morning, but by the afternoon we should have partly sunny skies with highs reaching up to 88 degrees. Although there could be an isolated showers even late into Sunday, I am not expected 4th of July festivities to be impacted. Rain chances will return by Monday.