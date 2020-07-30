7 Day Forecast for July 30, 2020

It has been a rather rainy July in Texoma. Rainfall totals are above average for both Fort Sill and Sheppard Air Force Base. The scattered showers will continue today. The best chance of rain will be in the morning hours. There will only be a small chance of isolated thunderstorms. By this afternoon a few isolated showers will remain, but our partly cloudy skies will allow enough sunshine through to warm us back in the 90s. Western counties will remain slightly drier and will have highs push into the upper 90s today. The heat index will be back in the triple digits.

We will be hot and sunny for most of Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. However, we expect another round of showers will arrive late in the evening, There will be a marginal risk of stronger storms developing over Thursday night. Cooler air will move in behind the showers with highs staying in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend.