7 Day Forecast for July 30th, 2021

We are going to have handle the triple digit heat index for a few more day. Highs will reach up to 99 ° this afternoon and our heat index will push back up to 103°. Clear skies will start off our day, but like the last couple of days, we will have more clouds arriving in the afternoon. Many of our eastern counties are under a heat advisory, which will last until 9:00 PM Saturday, make sure you stay hydrated this afternoon. Our lows will be back in the mid 70s overnight, then heating up to 100 degrees Saturday. Heat and humidity will be the stick around for the start of the weekend, but a cold front to the north is expected to change things for next week.



The heat over this past week has been the result of an upper level high pressure system overhead. It has begun to slowly push back to the west and as it does it will start to pull down cooler air from the north into the Great Plains. The not-as-hot air will make its way to Texoma by the start of next week. It will meet our hot and humid air, causing scattered showers and thunderstorms will form late Sunday and Monday. Behind the front, highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, Rain chances will continue to pop up next week.