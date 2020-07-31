7 Day Forecast for July 31, 2020

Our highs will spike into the upper 90s this afternoon ahead of our next chance of rain. For most of the day, skies will be mostly sunny and our winds out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. We have been tracking a weak cold front that should be arriving by around 5-6 pm this afternoon. As is rolls across Texoma, it will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms and change our winds to be out of the north. Behind the front, Temperatures will around 10 degrees cooler.

Our skies will be partly cloudy for Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will continue from the north at around 10-15 mph. Clouds will clear out Friday night leaving us with sunny skies for the weekend. Highs will remain in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. Our next rain chance will be arriving Monday afternoon.