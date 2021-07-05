7 Day Forecast for July 5th, 2021

We will have a pretty calm start to our first full week of July. A small region of low pressure remains to the west of our area, producing scattered showers in western portions of Texoma. As we head into the afternoon, that system of low pressure will try to push a little further east, which could cause a few isolated to scattered showers in our western counties. Otherwise we will have partly cloudy skies across Texoma with highs up to 88 degrees. The humidity has also stuck around, and we do expect our heat index to reach up to around 93-95°. A 20% chance of possible showers continues into tonight. Lows will be down to 70 degrees with a light southeastern breeze at 5-10 mph.



A 20% chance of showers will continue to pop up in the afternoons for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs slowly increase. We will stay in the lower 90s for much of the week.