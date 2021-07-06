7 Day Forecast for July 6th, 2021

I hope you enjoyed yesterdays weather because very little will change today. We start off with lows in the 70s and 100% humidity. Patchy fog might greet you on the morning commute. Skies are mostly clear this morning but we will have a few more clouds popping up by the middle of the day. We will have a 20% chance of pop up / hit-and-miss showers starting at noon and lasting until sunset. Highs will be back up to 88 degrees. Rain chances will be clearing out of Texoma by sunset but skies will stay partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be down to 71 degrees.



We will have a near repeat of weather tomorrow. The only difference will be slightly warmer highs, pushing into the lower 90s. Skies will remain mostly sunny for the end of the week. Our next chance of rain will move in for the start of next week.