7 Day Forecast for July 7th, 2021

We will be a few degrees warmer this afternoon, but for the most part, the forecast today is similar to yesterdays. The day will start with mostly clear skies and lows around 72 degrees. Humidity has been a continuing issue for Texoma and it remains today. Humidity has been near 100% for the morning and with Dewpoints in the lower to mid 70s today. Partly cloudy skies will return for the afternoon, bringing a 20% chance of Isolated rain. Hit and miss showers will stick around into the early evening. If you do receive a brief showers, it will be a nice break from the heat. Highs will be reaching up to 91 degrees today, heat index values will be a few degrees higher.



A upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to build in over night, clearing out our skies. It will stay over the region for our Thursday and Friday. With mostly sunny skies highs will reach up to around 93-95° for the rest of the week. A chance of rain will return by the start of next week.