7 Day Forecast for June 10th, 2021

It is going to be a while before we get some relief from the oppressive heat. Afternoon highs will remain above average, reaching into the upper 90s, but it will be the humidity that will turn our hot afternoon into an unbearable one. Our heat index this afternoon is expected to be back up to 105° to 110°. With such high temperatures expected we will be under a heat advisory for today and Friday. If you have to be outside for long periods, make sure to stay hydrated, and take breaks when possible. It would also be a good idea to grab some sunglasses and put on some sunscreen, skies will be mostly clear today. Over night, our lows will be down to around 74 degrees. High humidity will keep us feeling rather warm.



Not much change in the temperatures this weekend, Highs will continue in the upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday, but a few more clouds will return Sunday. A weak front will try to move though the area next week. That will create a small chance of rain showers. Even if we do not see much rain, we will have highs returning to normal. Unfortunately average highs are still in the lower 90s.