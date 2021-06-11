7 Day Forecast For June 11th, 2021

The heat advisory remains for today. It is expected to last until 7:00 PM for most of Texoma. Highs will warm up to 97°. Humidity will remain an issue and our heat index will reach up to 105-110°. Winds will be a little stronger, still out of the south but up to around 20 mph at times. Our skies will remain mostly sunny for most of the day, but cloudy skies will return overnight. A weak cold front will try to push its way south across the great plains, but currently looks like it wont have enough force to make its way into our area. It will get close enough for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop and move south into Texoma, bringing us a slight chance of rain for tonight. The best chance of showers will stay in northern portions of Texoma. Lows will be down to around 74 degrees for tonight, with partly cloudy skies.



The heat continues over the weekend. Highs remain in the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Although the above average heat will remain, we do expect to see a slight drop in humidity, which should help make being outside a little more bearable. Another small chance of showers will pick up early Monday morning.