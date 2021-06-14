7 Day Forecast for June 14th, 2021

A few scattered showers remain as we start the day. The rain has mostly stayed in counties south of The Red River but it continues to produce steady showers and even some thunderstorms. The rain continues to head to the southwest and should be clearing out of the area by 10 AM. Skies will be clearing up during the afternoon. Highs will reach up into the mid 90s, heat index will push closer to 100 degrees. Winds will remain light as well. staying out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph.



Although we will have our highs increase a few degrees over the week, the dewpoints will be decreasing. We will go from having a dewpoint at 70 degrees Monday, to 60 degrees Friday. It will still be a little humid for the mornings, but it will feel a little better in the afternoons as winds start to pick up.



On a side note, PLEASE empty out any standing water you may have on your property. As temperatures heat up, it significantly decreases the length of mosquito’s early phases of life. Meaning that more mosquitoes become adults and breed at a much faster rate. It is more important than ever to remove any standing water so that mosquitoes will stop using me as a pin cushion.