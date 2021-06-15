7 Day Forecast for June 15th, 2021

Grab your sunglasses before you head out the door, we will have sunny skies all day long. Highs this afternoon will be back into the mid to upper 90s across Texoma, and since we are still dealing with higher than normal humidity, there will continue to be a slight increase for our heat index. Today we will feel closer to 100 degrees. Our winds will stay light out of the east at around 5-10 mph during the day, over night winds will start changing to be out of the south. Lows will down in the 70s.



Very little change is expected over the next several days. Highs will continue in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend and skies will be staying sunny. A small change that will have a big impact will be the slight decrease in humidity. Dewpoints will continue to decrease over the next few days, decreasing the heat index value. Though we will be hot this weekend, we will have a better breeze and less humidity.