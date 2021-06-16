7 Day Forecast for June 16th, 2021

I am starting to feel like a broken record with my summer forecasts and summer has not even officially started. Our highs this afternoon will be reaching into the upper 90s again. Expect a high of 97 degrees with the heat index closer to 100 degrees. Today will almost be a carbon copy of yesterday. Winds will remain calm for much of the day and then lows will return to the lower 70s overnight. The high pressure ridge will remain over Texoma through the end of the week.



That system will begin to weaken over the weekend, that will allow for a few clouds to return later in the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny for Fathers day with highs still in the upper 90s. Next week will see the return of some slight rain chances. Highs will stay in the lower 90s even with the chance of rain.