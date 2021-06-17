7 Day Forecast for June 17th, 2021

Not much change with our above average heat. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the remainder of the week and through the weekend. Skies will also remain mostly sunny through the end of the week. Our southern breeze will remain light, but will slowly increase over the next few days. Eventually we can expect winds to be up to around 10-20 mph over the weekend.



Heading into next week, we will see a few more clouds rolling ahead of an early summer cold front. The front will reduce our temperatures by around 10 degrees, and it will also bring a 30% chance of showers for our Monday.