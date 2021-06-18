7 Day Forecast for June 18th, 2021

We started the day with a few clouds in the sky, but they are going to clear out quickly, leaving us with sunny skies for the rest for the rest of the day. It will be another hot summer day as high highs will reach up to 97 degree, continuing our trend of above average highs. Our heat index will be a few degrees warmer, expect it to feel closer to 100 degrees again today. Our wind will continue out of the south as well, expect a light breeze of around 10-15 mph.



The high heat will continue into the weekend. We will be sunny for Saturday with only a few clouds returning for Sunday afternoon. The clouds will arrive ahead of a summer front, that will bring us our next chance of rain. The front will arrive Monday, changing winds to be out of the north. We will have a 40% chance of rain and see a reduction in our afternoon highs, staying in the 80s for Monday and Tuesday. The summer heat will not stay away for long, and highs will be back in the 90s by Wednesday.