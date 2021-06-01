7 Day Forecast for June 1st, 2021

Today is the official start of Meteorological Summer but we will still have to deal with the left over spring humidity. We will keep our humidity over 90% this morning, and a light breeze out of the north at around 5-10 mph. Patchy fog will develop across the area with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Even though we will have a little sunshine, highs will remain below average. We will warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight as lows cool down into the upper 50s.



We will be slightly warming up over the next several days. Highs will increase by around 3 degrees for the next couple of days eventually leveling out at in the lower to mid 80s over the weekend. Rain chances will also be returning for the end of the week. A chance of isolated showers will return Friday and we will have a 30% chance of rain over the weekend.