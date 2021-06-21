7 Day Forecast for June 21st, 2021

An early summer front will arrive in Texoma today. It is expected to move through later in the morning and early afternoon. As we start the day, we will be in the mid to upper 70s. We are feeling slighter warmer morning temperatures ahead of the front. The leading edge of the front will have the best chance of producing thunderstorms, but scattered showers will persist into the evening. It is expected to arrive by 9-11am bringing a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms . Our winds will change from being at around 10 mph from the south, to a breezy 15-25 mph out of the north. By this afternoon, we will continue to have a 30-40% chance of scattered showers, with temperatures leveling out in the lower to mid 70s.



Skies will be clearing up over night, with lows down to around 56 degrees. Might even feel a little cool overnight. Don’t get used to the cooler weather, we will be warming back up quickly. Highs returning to the mid 80s by tomorrow afternoon and even back in the mid 90s by Wednesday.