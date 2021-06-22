7 Day Forecast for June 22nd, 2021

Skies have cleared up over night with the arrival of a high pressure system. Lows were able to drop down to to a record breaking low of 57 degrees. We will start with a light wind out of the north, but we will have a southeastern breeze returning for this afternoon. With plenty of sunshine, highs will be reaching up to around 86 degrees this afternoon. With wind staying out of the south, we will have temperatures warming up for the next several days. Lows will only be back down to around 68 degrees with skies remaining mostly clear.



We expect more clouds to arrive for our Wednesday, but that will not be slowing down our warm up. Highs will be pushing up to 96 degrees and we will even be in the triple digits for Thursday. The heat index will climb up closer to 105 degrees. We do have another chance of rain on the way, but we will still have to wait until the weekend for it to arrive.