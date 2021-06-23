7 Day Forecast for June 23rd, 2021

The cooler weather was nice, but today we will be getting back to our previously scheduled summer heat. A warm front has pushed back across Texoma last night increasing temperatures. We will start the day with lows in the 70s and a few clouds in the sky. By this afternoon skies will have cleared back up and highs will have jumped back up to 97 degrees. Not only will it be hot, but the humidity has increased as well. We can expect our heat index to be back above 100° for most of our afternoon.



Our weather will return to a typical summer pattern for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 90s, lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will continue to have sunny skies as well as higher than average humidity. This weekend will bring the return of rain chances. A weak summer front will arrive Sunday. We will have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs will be back down in the mid 80s.