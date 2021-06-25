7 Day Forecast for June 25th, 2021

While we are staying hot and sunny today, we do have some cooler and rainier weather on the way. Highs will be in the upper 90s again this afternoon, but the heat index will be back in the triple digits. Our above average highs will be accompanied by some breezy winds from the south at around 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy skies expected for tonight, we expect some outflow boundaries off of the front to our north to bring a few rain chances to some of our northern counties. Areas that receive some of the rain can expect a slight cool down, but lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s.



Skies will clear up for the start of our Saturday but we will have partly cloudy skies back by the afternoon. Winds will continue form the south through the day. Another chance of rain showers will return Saturday evening. It will start off with isolated showers, but more will continue to arrive the later it get. The leading edge of the cold front will finally start to push its way into Texoma and by Saturday night we expect heavier showers and possible thunderstorms to be moving across the area. We will have a 70% chance of showers overnight with the rain continuing into Sunday. By Sunday the cold front is expected to have moved though Texoma, That will help us see highs back in the 80s for the start of next week. The front will stall just to the south of our area, That will keep the cooler temperatures rain chances with us well into the middle of the week.