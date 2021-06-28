7 Day Forecast for June 28th, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms will continue in Texoma for the start of the week. A stationary front has parked over central portions of the united states. it stretches form the Great Lakes down to El Paso. With the cloudy skies and 70% chance of scattered thunderstorms, our highs will only reach up to 82 degrees. We do not expect much of a breeze this week, but we will have a good amount of rain. Scattered showers will persist overnight as lows drop back into the lower 70s.



Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s this week. Rain chances will start off at around 70% but will slowly decrease by the end of the week. Only a 30-40% chance of showers by Friday. Clearer skies on the way for the weekend.