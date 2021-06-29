7 Day Forecast for June 29th, 2021

Scattered showers are still in the forecast. A stationary front continues to sit over Texoma and has kept rain chances in the area over night. The front will not be moving much today, and will continue the development of scattered showers that will remain hit and miss through the afternoon. Thankfully, there is not much risk of severe development with todays showers. Even with the sporadic nature of the rain, we are still expecting a 60% chance of rain this afternoon. We will have cloudy skies as our highs reach up to 83 degrees. Overnight, our cloudy skies will continue to have a 40% chance of rain. Lows will be back in the lower 70s and winds will be light out of south.



There will not be much of a breeze for the rest of the week but we will still hold onto a small chance of rain. A high pressure ridge is expected to strengthen to our east, which will slightly reduce our chance of showers. Wednesday and Thursday. Our partly cloudy skies will help us warm up into the upper 80s, but we will still have a 30% chance of rain. Rain chances will increase for our Friday. We will finally have clearer skies for our Forth of July weekend.