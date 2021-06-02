7 Day Forecast for June 2nd, 2021

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There was a line of strong storms that moved through portions of Foard and Knox counites this morning. It dropped up to an inch of rain in far western portions of Texoma. The scattered showers will stick around through the middle of our day. The rain will be scattered and we will not expect severe weather for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s today, and we wont have much of a breeze. Winds will stay variable only at around 3-5 mph. A 20% chance of showers will continue overnight and into tomorrow. Highs will reach into the 80s for the rest of the week.

Over the weekend, rain chances will return. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for Sunday with a few showers lasting into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News