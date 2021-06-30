7 Day Forecast for June 30th, 2021

The stationary front that has been sitting overhead for the start of the week finally dissolved away overnight, allowing our skies to clear up for this morning. You will still want to have the umbrella on standby, we will still have a chance of scattered showers this afternoon. Cloudy skies will begin to build back in around sunrise with a 40% chance of scattered showers returning early this afternoon as we begin to warm up. There will be a little more sunshine in Texoma today which will help highs to reach up to 88 degrees. Only a few isolated showers will continue overnight as long return to the lower 70s.



High pressure will be building in for our Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day, but this weeks rain chances are not done yet. A front will push in from the north Friday morning. We will have a 50% chance of showers during the day. Thankfully the rain should clear our for our 4th of July weekend.