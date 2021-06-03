7 Day Forecast for June 3rd, 2021

We may be in the last few weeks of spring, but the humidity is still riding high. Dewpoints of 60°+ mean that we will be staying humid into the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower to mid 80s and winds will remain calm. If we are lucky we could have winds picking up to around 10 mph from the southeast. We do have a 20% chance of rain showers popping up today. We don’t expect any heavy showers with our otherwise partly cloudy skies. Overnight, lows will be down to around 63 degrees, winds will remain light. Mostly sunny skies Friday will assist in helping our highs reach into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be just a smidge stronger, out of the south at around 5-15 mph.



Cloudy skies will be returning over the weekend. Scattered showers will be back in the forecast for our Saturday. Highs will stay in the 80s over the weekend, but rain chances will be pushing up to 40% by Sunday afternoon. Scattered Thunderstorms will be possible over the day.