7 Day Forecast for June 4th, 2021

Warm and humid weather has become a fixture in Texoma for the start of June. The high humidity will remain today, causing patchy fog this morning. Winds will be light as well, only reaching up to around 10 mph from the southeast. By this afternoon, our highs will be up to the mid to upper 80s. Skies will stay partly cloudy. Our humid weather continues into the weekend. We wont have much change in Temperatures, but we will start to have rain chancing picking back up. We will have a 20% chance of light rain later in the day Saturday and a 30% chance for our Sunday.



Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off next week, and that will last into Monday as well. We will continue our 30% chance of rain as highs reach into the mid to upper 80s. With skies clearing up next week, we do expect our highs to start increasing again. We could see highs in the 90s by the middle of next week.