After a stormy start to the day, we will continue to have a few scattered showers for the afternoon. With cloudy skies, highs will be reaching into the mid 80s today. Winds will remain light, only out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph. Skies will begin clearing out by Tuesday and highs will be increasing well above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s next week. With our high humidity, we can expect the heat index to be well into the triple digits.