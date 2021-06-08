7 Day Forecast for June 8th, 2021

Humidity remains high after morning showers moved across the area. We have continued to deal with the high humidity over the last several weeks and as highs continue to increase, the humidity will have a bigger impact on our afternoons. We do expect highs to reach into the lower 90s today. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south east at only 5-10 mph. Our 92 degree high will feel closer to 99 degrees. Our skies continue to clear overnight. Lows will be back down into the lower 70s with mostly clear conditions.



A ridge of mid level high pressure will be building over central portions of Texas over the next few days. That will create a stable layer to air over our region and keep our skies mostly clear though the end of the week. The additional sunshine will be increasing afternoon temperatures, warming us up to 99 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Although the sunshine should help dry Texoma out, we will still be dealing with the high humidity through the end of the week. Leading to head index values in the triple digits for much of the week. Highs will be back in the lower 90s by next week.