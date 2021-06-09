7 Day Forecast for June 9th, 2021

The heat and humidity continues. Dewpoints are much higher than average and that will lead to oppressive heat this afternoon. Our afternoon highs will already be up to 95 degrees, and with the high humidity we will feel closer to 105 degrees. Winds will be a little stronger but not enough to make it feel any cooler outside, expect wind to be out of the south at around 10-15 mph. Overnight we will have a few clouds returning with the chance of a few pop up showers. Lows will be down into the mid 70s.



The summer like pattern of highs in the upper 90s and lows in the 70s will continue for the rest of the week. Unlike our normal summer heat, which is a little dryer, with will be continue to deal with triple digit heat index values. The humidity is expected to decrease by the end of the week. Highs will also begin to decrease and we should have normal June temperatures returning.